Obituary - Mary Louise Sapp Threatt

CLAXTON – Mary Louise Sapp Threatt, 84, passed away July 14, 2023 at The Journey Home.

She was a lifelong resident of Evans County and a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church for 66 years. After retiring from food service at Rogers Correctional Institute, she became a fulltime homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandma. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved serving others, cooking, and baking. She loved preparing Sunday lunches for the family and cooking for her church family and friends. She was well known for her catering skills. She baked hundreds of birthday and wedding cakes. She loved family vacation trips to the mountains and mission rips to Ecuador and the Navajo Nation.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Wilton Reppard Threatt, her parents, Luke and Myrtle Sapp, her brother, Luke H. “Buddy” Sapp, Jr., sisters, Virginia “Nell” Collins and Fannie Lou Perkins.

Survivors include sons Kenny Threatt and Norman (Dana) Threatt of Claxton, daughters, Tammi (Danny) Woodrum of Statesboro, Wendy (Steve) Boatright and Jennie Threatt all of Claxton; eleven grandchildren, Heidi (Robbie) Barnard, Matthew (Valerie) Woodrum, Amada Black, Brooke (Adam) Howard, Daniel (Janna) Threatt, Callie (Levi) Smith, Maggie Burkhalter (Brandon Lewis), Becky (Josh) Havener, Jake Killebrew, Reese Killebrew and Elaina (Juan) Gonzalez. Thirteen great-grandchildren, Libby Black, Case and Cade Woodrum, Emmie, Evie and Abram Smith, Stetson Howard, Emily, Alana and Bryce Barnard, Hallie and Adisyn Havener, Rose Gonzalez, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is set for Sunday,4-6 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday 10 a.m. at the Threatt Family Cemetery. Jerry Cox and David Oliver will be officiating.

Burial will follow in the Threatt Family Cemetery, 2595 Wilton Threatt Road, Claxton, GA.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Woodrum, Daniel Threatt, Case Woodrum, Robbie Barnard, Levi Smith, and Adam Howard.

Remembrances may be made to Evans County CARES, P. O. Box 186, Claxton, GA 30417, The Griffin Hose, 107 W. Liberty Street, Claxton, GA 30417, and Evans Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 518, Claxton, GA 30417.

Statesboro Herald, July 15, 2023

