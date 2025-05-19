Obituary - Mary Kate Wyatt Hobbs

Mary Kate Wyatt Hobbs, 92, of Waycross, passed away on May 17 at her home following a long illness. She was a native of Paulding County, Georgia, and the only child of Lillie Baxter Wyatt and Leon Walker Wyatt.

She graduated from West Fulton High School in Atlanta in 1949 and attended secretarial college in Waycross after moving to the city with her parents in the late 1940s.

She married Hubert A. "Buck" Hobbs Jr. on August 12, 1950. They celebrated their 72nd anniversary in 2022.

She was a former member of Hebardville Baptist Church and a current member of Jamestown Baptist Church. Many years ago, she was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper.

She was predeceased by her husband, Buck, who passed in 2022; and a grandson, Nick Clark, who passed in 2012.

She is survived by five children, Deborah Clark (Les) of Alamo, Hugh Hobbs (Bobbie) of Brunswick, Judy Meeks of Statesboro, Mark Hobbs of Waycross and Holly Thompson (Randy) of Jesup. Survivors also include 11 grandchildren, Erin Rivenbark (Lane) of Athens, Josh Clark (Stephanie) of Kingsland, Kelly Clark of Kingsland, Heather Gruver (Charlie) of Tifton, Chris Kearson (Dedra) of Twin City, Ashley Meeks of Millen, Shannon Meeks of Statesboro, Jessica Lee (Kevin) of Waycross, Jordan Thompson of Jesup and Hunter Thompson (Chelsea) of Ocala, Florida. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and cousins, Tony Pace (Pat) of Dallas and Rex Pace (Venita) of Rockmart.

The funeral service will be held at Jamestown Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 20, at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. preceding the service at the church. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

Music Funeral Home, Waycross, GA, is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 20, 2025

