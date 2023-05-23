Obituary - Mary Alice Blackwell Woodrum

On the day of May 21st, 2023, Mary Alice Blackwell Woodrum’s spirit vacated her body to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her body will remain asleep until the second coming of the Son of God, when it will be rejoined with her spirit. Mary Alice peacefully passed at home while under the care of Ogeechee Area Home Hospice.

Mary Alice began her journey on April 20, 1943, in the hallway of Fort McPherson Army Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

She was blessed with a saint of a mother, Mabel Smith Blackwell. Her father, Robert A. Blackwell, was a World War II veteran.

Mary Alice loved her hometown of Atlanta, Ga. She graduated from Brown High School in 1961. During her senior year, she met her future husband, Arthur Woodrum. A blind date was the setting for love at first sight for Arthur and Mary Alice. They married on May 1, 1964.

After a stop in Panama City, Fla., the Woodrums found their way to Statesboro, Ga.

Mary Alice was proud to be a “city girl”, but fell in love with Bulloch County and made it her forever home in this life.

Mary Alice was no stranger to hard work. She started her career in banking at 16 years old. Her expertise in customer service was appreciated by many.

Mary Alice was secretary for numerous professionals in the community: Ed Echols (architect), Everett Williams (president of Sea Island Bank) and Frank Beachum (area manager of Georgia Power).

Mary Alice’s professional career culminated in helping start and grow All Safe Storage Center. She worked until her debilitating illness would not allow her to continue.

One of her proudest accomplishments was being elected to state treasurer and secretary of the prestigious Women of Georgia Power organization. She was later elected president of the Georgia Power retiree organization, Ambassadors of Georgia Power, located in Statesboro.

Mary Alice’s professional career pales in comparison to her real purpose, being a wife and a mother. Mary Alice dedicated 59 years of her life to her husband, Arthur, and their marriage is a testament to the true meaning of a godly relationship.

She was blessed with two sons, Dr. David A. Woodrum, a medical doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Min.; and Alan Woodrum, a self-employed professional in Statesboro, Ga. Mary Alice showered her five grandchildren with endless amounts of love. Words cannot describe the amount of love and sacrifice Mary Alice showed to her husband, sons and grandchildren. If there were a Hall of Fame for excellent wives and mothers, Mary Alice would certainly be in it.

Mary Alice was a true Southern belle who never met a stranger. “The sweetest woman ever” is a common phrase used in describing Mary Alice. She had a kind word and a smile for everyone she met.

Mary Alice and Arthur joined the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church together. She faithfully attended church, sang in the choir and taught Bible study in the Marian Agan Class.

Mary Alice Woodrum is preceded in death by her parents, Mabel Smith Holland Blackwell and Robert A. Blackwell; brother, William Holland.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Arthur Woodrum; sons, Dr. David A. Woodrum (Patricia) and Alan Woodrum (Wendy); grandchildren, Daniel, Laurel and Charlotte (David) and Madison and Jackson (Alan and Wendy); brother, Bobby Blackwell (Diane); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank her visitors, Candler County Hospital and Ogeechee Area Home Hospice for their loving care and support. We would also like to give a special thanks to Lynn McElveen. Ms. Lynn cared for Mary Alice and is a special part of the family.

Mary Alice will be missed greatly by Skittles, her beloved Maltipoo, who laid by her side until her very last moment.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Eastside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Alice Blackwell Woodrum.





Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.