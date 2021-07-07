Obituary - Martha Williams James

KENNESAW -- Martha Williams James, age 92, of Kennesaw, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 2, 2021.Martha was born January 20, 1929, along with a twin sister, Mary Frances to Sara Amelia Buie Williams and Daniel Gilbert Williams.She was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Bert, for 50 years, loving mother and grandmother.Martha was a school teacher for 26 years with Cobb County, teaching second grade at Big Shanty and Kennesaw Elementary.Martha enjoyed travel, gardening, crossword puzzles, games and playing canasta. She was an avid reader and was health conscious and very active in her church, Kennesaw United Methodist Church.Her son, Gilbert McCarthy James, joined her in death the next day July 3rd, 2021.Martha is survived by daughter, Amelia Jane "Amy" James; daughter-in-law, Carol James; granddaughter, Meagan E. Ellison; grandson, Jacob D. Ellison; granddaughter, Molly K. Ellison, grandson, Joseph R. Ellison; granddaughter, Annemarie R. Ellison; and granddaughter, Abigail L. Ellison. Several nieces and nephews also survive.Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Bert McCarthy James; parents, Daniel Gilbert Williams and Sara Amelia Buie Williams; and six brothers and four sisters.A visitation for Martha was held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw, Georgia.A graveside service will be Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Lower Lotts Creek Church Cemetery, Old Register Way, Statesboro, GA.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the James' family.Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



