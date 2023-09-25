Obituary - Martha "Bobbie" Snell Norman

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Martha "Bobbie" Snell Norman, 101, formerly of Albany, died Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Statesboro, Ga.

The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern in Albany, Georgia, on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon.

There will be a private service for the family with the Rev. Chuck Knight officiating. Burial will be at Crown Hill Mausoleum in Albany, Georgia.

Mrs. Norman was born in Ft. Madison, Iowa, and grew up in Marion, Iowa. Her family had lived in the area for several generations.

She graduated from Marion High School and graduated from the University of Iowa.

She married H.W. "Bill" Norman in 1943 and moved to Atlanta after World War II. They moved to Albany, Georgia, in 1960.

Mrs. Norman worked with Albany Realty for many years and was one of the first women realtors in Albany.

During her career, she obtained her brokerage license and received numerous sales and professional awards.

She was an active member of Porterfield Methodist Church and involved in many community organizations and activities.

In 2008, she moved to Atlanta, where her daughter lived at the time.

Mrs. Norman was preceded in death by her husband, H.W. "Bill" Norman; her parents, Edward Marvin Snell and Hazel Kirkwood Snell; her brothers, Kirk Snell and John Snell.

Mrs. Norman is survived by a son, Steven Edward Norman, Bluffton, S.C.; a daughter, Janet Norman Wolf (Elton), Statesboro, Ga.; three grandchildren, Melanie Norman Britt (Mike), Charlottesville, Va.; Elizabeth "Betsy" Bosley (Jay), Statesboro, Ga.; and Justin Norman Wolf, Statesboro, Ga.; six great-grandchildren, Lauren Britt, Garrett Britt, Sarah Kate Britt, all of Charlottesville, Va.; Hudson Bosley, Anna Grace Bosley and Mary Kate Bosley, all of Statesboro, Ga.

Those desiring may send memorials to Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707; or to a charity of your choice.

Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2023

