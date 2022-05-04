Obituary - Martha Aaron McMillan

Martha DeLane Aaron McMillen, age 82, of Millen, Ga., passed peacefully, with her daughter by her side, on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Piedmont University Hospital in Augusta, Ga.She was a wife, mother, aunt, cousin and friend.Helping others heal was much of her life’s work as she enjoyed a 52-year career as a nurse within her hometown area, employed by Mulkey Hospital, Jenkins County Hospital in Millen and Candler County Hospital in Metter.Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Emerson McMillan; her son, Tony McMillan; and her parents, Ben and Runette Aaron.Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Crowe-Fields Funeral Home.A celebration of her life is scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Elam Baptist Church with the Revs. Kevin Farmer and Jody Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in the Elam Cemetery.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Dennis Bray of Winter Springs, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.Memorials may be made to Elam Baptist Church Building Fund, 5199 Elam Road, Millen, GA 30442.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen in charge of arrangements.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 876, 364 East Winthrope Avenue, Millen, GA 30442; Phone: (478) 982-5222, Fax: (478) 982-5224.Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



