Obituary - Marjorie Rosser Torrance

Marjorie Rosser Torrance, age 90, of Swainsboro, Ga., passed away on June 19, 2021.The oldest of three girls born to the late Isaac Vinson Rosser and Mary Phillips Rosser, Marjorie was born in Atlanta, Ga., on January 25, 1931. She completed Decatur Girls High School as a National Honor Society graduate in 1948, then attended the University of Georgia and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in music degree in 1952.She was a member of Baptist Student Union, Sigma Alpha Iota and received Mortar Board honor society recognition while at UGA.She was a stay-at-home mother and piano teacher during her early years in Athens and was a member of the Athens Music Teachers Association.In 1973, she earned a Master of Education degree as a media specialist and was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi before moving to Statesboro.While in Statesboro, she served as librarian at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and Statesboro High School.She was always active in her church, where she played piano, taught Sunday school, taught English as a second language and went on numerous mission trips, including two to Africa.She was an accomplished pianist and could play the keys off of an accordion.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Larry Torrance.Survivors include a daughter, Mary Murray (David) of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; two sons, Phil Torrance (Lynn) of Swainsboro and Reid Torrance (Ronda) of Reidsville; sisters, Annette Lovelady of Duluth and Jean Moody of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Eric Ruff, Austin Murray (Katie), Caitlin Murray, Chase Murray, Philip Torrance, Anna Torrance, Reena Torrance Coppola (Phil), Ty Torrance (Rachel); step-granddaughter, Nicole Murray; great-grandchildren, Theodore Ruff, Alasdair Murray, Orla Murray, Baron Murray, Luke Torrance; step-great-granddaughter, Madison Murray.A memorial service will be held for Marjorie Rosser Torrance, 90, of Swainsboro, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Swainsboro, Georgia, with the Rev. Casey Shaw and the Rev. H. William Perry officiating.The family will receive friends following the service in the sanctuary.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swainsboro First Baptist Church for Mission Trip Supplies, 240 West Main Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401.




