Obituary - Marjorie Davis Johnson

Marjorie Davis Johnson, 87, resident of Twin City, peacefully passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at her home after being in declining health for several years.She was a homemaker and a member of El Bethel Baptist Church.Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Lola Brinson Davis; an infant brother, son-in-law, Wayne Howell; and two great-grandchildren.Survivors include her husband of 69 years, the love of her life, W.D. Johnson; and four children, Rosemary (Jerry) Hall of Dublin, Ann (Andy) Walden of Twin City, Boyd (Sonya) Johnson of Twin City and Cathy Howell of Portal. Her grandchildren are Athen (Abby) Walden, Aaron (Dena) Walden, Anson (Amy) Walden, Jamie (Tracie) Johnson, Chad (BJ) Johnson, Blake (Brooke) Johnson, Ashley Lee, Kaylie (Dustin) Jones and Brett Howell. She is survived by 23 great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Athen Walden, Aaron Walden, Anson Walden, Jamie Johnson, Chad Johnson, Blake Johnson, Brett Howell and Jack Walden.The family received friends on Tuesday, June 21, from 5-8 p.m. at Tomlinson Funeral Home in Swainsboro.The funeral services were held at El Bethel Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, with the Rev. Larry Jennings and the Rev. Phil Wilson officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.The family wishes to thank Regency Hospice, especially Amanda Widman and Sara Williams, for the excellent care they provided, as well as friends, neighbors and church family for the love and compassion they have demonstrated over the years.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or El Bethel Baptist Church, 429 Abb Johnson Road, Twin City, GA 30471.Statesboro Herald, June 23, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



