Obituary - Margaret Karen Morris Healey

Margaret Karen Morris Healey of Wetumpka, Alabama, passed away on August 3, 2023, in her home surrounded by family.

Karen was born on December 17, 1949, in Fort Hood, Texas.

Karen was an inspiring lady. She was known by many for her Bible teaching and counseling and taught countless Bible studies for over 30 years.

In addition to leading at churches across three states, Karen helped start two churches. Most recently, Tom and Karen helped their son launch Ridge Church.

Karen is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tom; her children, Suzanne (Brian) Mathison-Smith, Trip (Rebecca) Healey, Carolyn (Kevin) McMurry; her 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, her brother, Frank (Lisa) Morris; sister, Suzanne (Gerry) McCord; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Franklin Morris Sr. and Helen Dorris Proctor Morris Watson.

Visitation will be held at Gassett Funeral Home on Saturday, August 12, from 4-6 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at Frazer Church (East Sanctuary) on August 13 at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Trip Healey and Dr. John Ed Mathison.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ridge Church Building Fund.

Karen fervently prayed for a permanent space and passed away on the day Ridge Church signed their first construction loan.

How to Give: ridgechurch.com/give/build or by check to P.O. Box 1491, Wetumpka, AL 36092.





Statesboro Herald, August 10, 2023

