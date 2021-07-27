Obituary - Margaret Erledene Neal Lord Graham

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Margaret Erledene Neal Lord Graham, age 80, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 27, surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was under the care of Kindred Hospice.She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.She was one of nine children born to Elbert Leon Neal and Laurie Shuman Neal of Ellabell.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Flanders Lord.Surviving are her husband of 19 years, C. Montrose Graham of Statesboro; a daughter, Lauri Lord Brengle (John) of St. Augustine, Florida; a son, Neal Lord of Statesboro; Monty Graham (Susan) of Savannah and Lucia Brown of Marietta; grandchildren, Margaret Brengle and William Brengle of St. Augustine, Florida; Daniel (Ashley) Brown of Marietta, Laura (Brian) Hieger of Charlotte, North Carolina; Jessica (Kris) Stevens of Watkinsville, Lindsey (Jonathan) Aprati of Atlanta; many precious great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews, whom she adored.The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and her caregivers, Juliet, KeKe, Chantay, Louetta, Cindy, Cynthia and Rhonda of Superior Nursing Kare.A brief visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28th, at 10:30 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The funeral service will follow beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jimmy Cason officiating. She will be laid to rest at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The family requests that memorial donations be sent to Hilarity for Charity (wearehfc.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



