Obituary - Mamie Lou Whitfield Humphries

Mamie Lou Whitfield Humphries, 72, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2025, after an extended illness.

Mamie Lou Humphries was born on December 26, 1952, in Statesboro, Georgia, to Mr. James Whitfield and Mrs. Mary Whitfield.

As a young girl, she was enrolled in the Bulloch County School System and attended Williams James High School. She worked various jobs, but her recent employers in the last 40 years included Custom Instruments, Loxcreen, and part-time at Portal Middle/High School after retiring from Loxcreen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Whitfield and Mary Whitfield; three brothers, Lamar Whitfield, James Whitfield Jr. and Carnell Whitfield; and one sister, Carolyn Whitfield.

To honor her memory, Mamie is survived by her two loving sons, Tony (Daphne) Hodge and Donta Humphries; her loving daughter, Dr. Carol Ja’ret (Johnathan) Coleman; three loving grandchildren, Aleaha Wiggins, Laila Humphries and Chelsea Hodge; one loving great-grandchild, Kaelynn Wiggins; two loving sisters, Janell (Johnny) Keller and Eloise Lockhart; and two loving brothers, Jerry (Teresa) Whitfield and Ricky Whitfield. Mamie also leaves behind a broken-hearted, loving group of relatives including nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as countless friends and devoted church members.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 11 a.m. at United Fellowship Worship Center, 19445 Highway 301 North, Statesboro, GA 30461, with Pastor Brock Taylor, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, March 6, 2025

