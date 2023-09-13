Obituary - Lucinda Raynae Jolley

Lucinda Raynae Jolley, also known as Cyndi, peacefully passed away on September 10, 2023, at the age of 72 in Statesboro, Ga.

She was born on August 23, 1951, in Wooster, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Grace Nesbitt.

Lucinda was a beloved and cherished mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

In her life, Lucinda was known for her outgoing nature and her love for dancing, playing cards and working in her yard. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life and always had a warm smile to share.

Lucinda's kind heart extended beyond her family, as she found fulfillment in making blankets for hospice patients, providing comfort during their time of need.

A graduate of Triway High School and Ashland University, she was a retired controller from Aramark, where she made significant contributions and friendships. She was highly regarded for her dedication, integrity and meticulous attention to detail.

Lucinda will be deeply missed by her surviving family members, including her sons, Clint (Megan) Crosby of Pembroke, Ga.; Clayt (Shelly) Crosby of Ashland, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Travis Raper, Lucas Farley, Brady Torres, Kourtney Morris, Daytona Crosby, Coy Crosby, Ciara (Lee) Burley, Kayla Marchant and Jade (Ryan) Bolitho. She is also survived by her sisters, Wenda Long, Barri Dorsey and Tonya Duncan; and several nieces and nephews.

Lucinda is now reunited with her late husband, Rusty Jolley; her parents, Elmer and Grace Nesbitt; her brother, Willie Nesbitt; her brother, Butch Schupp; brothers-in-law, Ed Dorsey, Wendell Black and Bob Long, who preceded her in death.

As we mourn the loss of Lucinda Raynae Jolley, let us also celebrate the beautiful memories she leaves behind. Her vibrant spirit, love for her family and dedication to her passions will forever be cherished.

The graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on September 19th, 2023, at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the hospice organization of your choice, in memory of Lucinda's compassionate nature and her love for making blankets.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 14, 2023

