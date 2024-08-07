Obituary - Lucile Tucker Todd

CLAXTON -- Lucile Tucker Todd passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at the age of 100 at Camellia Health & Rehab Center under the care of Affinis Hospice. She was born May 16, 1924, to David Oscar and Lily Hendrix Tucker.

She was an active member, for as long as she was able, of Union Church in Claxton, Ga.

Married in 1938 to Roger Lamar Todd, she resided most of her life in Evans County. Her greatest accomplishments were being a farmer’s wife, homemaker and matriarch of her family.

She was a godly woman who lived and breathed for family get-togethers. She never turned anyone away and knew what "Love your neighbor" meant.

Early in her marriage, she helped with the family farm and vegetable gardening while maintaining a loving home for her children and husband. In her later years, she loved sewing, quilting and crocheting. To keep her mind sharp, she read daily, as well as completed word and number puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Roger Lamar Todd; son-in-law, Derrell Weitman; granddaughter, Jessi Jenkins Pennington; granddaughter-in-law, Ashley Weitman; five sisters, Mae Boyette, Myrtice Saxon, Inez Todd, Mattie Lou Todd, Melrose Jones; five brothers, Clyde, Millard, Jack, Edward and Troy.

Survivors include brother, Johnny (Betty) Tucker of Bloomingdale; sister-in-law, Mamie Lou Tucker of Claxton; six children, Joan (Chuck) Campbell, David (Sandra) Todd, Danny (Yolanda) Todd, Mike (Paula) Todd, all of Claxton; Patsy Weitman of Glennville, Peggy (Steve) Garner of Statesboro; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Shirley (John) Richey of Claxton; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Our mother’s final request was, "shed a few tears, but rejoice and celebrate my life which was well-lived".

The family would like to extend our thanks to the staff of Camellia Health & Rehab for taking such great care of our mother during her extended stay there. And also, our thanks to Affinis Hospice for their special attention to her during her final days.

Visitation: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 3 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Bull Creek Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Jeff, Mark, Andy, Clay, Kevin W., John, Kevin W., Mike, Mark, Ryland.

Remembrances: Union Church, 4659 Joe Kennedy Road, Collins, GA 30421; Camellia Health & Rehab, 700 East Long Street, Claxton, GA 30417; or Community Health Foundation/Affinis Hospice, 1005 Boulder Drive, Gray, GA 31032.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

(912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.





Statesboro Herald, August 8, 2024

