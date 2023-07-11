Obituary - Lowell Connar Baughn

Lowell Connar Baughn, born in Eldridge, Ala., and a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran, age 88, passed away at his home on Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sue Nell Baughn, after sharing 62 years of marriage; his parents, Fred Lawton Baughn and Lela Farris Baughn Tucker; and brothers, O'Neil Baughn, Billy Baughn and Jerry Baughn.

Lowell is survived by his loving son, Robert Lowell Baughn (Marci Lynn Baughn); grandchildren, Bevin H. Baughn (Parker Berg), Barrett W. Baughn (Sarah Baughn) and Bailey C. Baughn; sister, Fredda J. DeLoach; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Living most of his life in Statesboro, Ga., it brought Lowell much joy being Santa Claus at the Statesboro Mall for 11 years. In addition, he participated for 14 years with the "Santa's Toy Run" organized by local motorcycle groups and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Department.

Visitation will be Friday, July 14, 2023, from 5–7pm at Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30461.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30461. Pallbearers will be Robert Lowell Baughn, Bevin H. Baughn, Barrett W. Baughn, Bailey C. Baughn, Brenda M. Cervera and John David Miles.

Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 12, 2023

