Obituary - Lori Thompson Crews

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- Lori Thompson Crews, 45, was born in Bulloch County, Georgia. She died after a brief illness on May 24, 2023, in Gainesville, Florida.

Lori loved to travel, read, watch cooking shows and try out recipes from the shows she watched.

She lived in Lake City, Florida, and served as a VPK teacher at Kountry Kids Day Care.

Lori is survived by her husband of 17 years, Greg Crews; her father, John "Bug" Thompson; stepmother, Becky Thompson; two sisters, Jennifer (Chris) Powell and Melissa Phillips; a brother-in-law, Geoff (Jenna) Crews; several beloved nieces and nephews, Trey, Sierra, Nicholas, Gunner, Amelia "AJ", Gage and Amelia; and lifelong friends, Amie, Kelly, Stephanie, Elisa and Christina.

A celebration of Lori's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Twin Oaks Vineyard, 305 Kennedy Pond Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, Florida 32606; or to the charity of your choice.





Statesboro Herald, May 31, 2023

