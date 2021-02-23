Obituary - Linda Woodard Loveless

Linda Woodard Loveless, age 73, died Sunday, February 21, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Linda was a native of Bulloch County. In her early years, she loved spending time with family and raising her boys. Later, she became Mema to Cason.Being Mema and catching up with friends at Longhorn and Eagle Creek Brewery were her greatest joys! She greeted everyone with a smile and never passed up the opportunity to help an animal or person in need.She was an avid reader, loved music and everything she did in life.She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Loveless; fiancé, John Stephen Carlisle; brother, Larry Woodard; son-in-law, Trebor McDowell-Akins; and all of her beloved dogs.Surviving are her sons, Carl Akins and Clint (Julie) Akins; grandson, Cason Akins; brother, Danny (Allie) Woodard; sister, Carol (William) Southwell; many nieces and nephews and very dear friends.A celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later date.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Fixin The Boro, 915 East Inman Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2021

