Obituary - Linda E. Clayton

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Linda Elizabeth Clayton, 74, of Brooklet, Georgia, died Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at The Lodge at Bethany in Statesboro.Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of Ida Uldine VonDolteren Clayton and the late Paul Christopher Clayton Sr.Linda was a former member of Bull Street Baptist Church. She was a United States Army veteran. Linda retired after 25 years from AT&T and later worked as a switchboard operator at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She loved her family, cooking, reading and watching television.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Christopher Clayton Jr.; and her dog, Charlie.Surviving are her mother, Ida Uldine VonDolteren Clayton; two sisters, Susan P. Loney, and her husband, Kim; and Jan K. Clayton; and her nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon, May 15, 2022, at Gamble Funeral Service, 410 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah.The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Monday afternoon, May 16, 2022, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service with the Rev. Earnie T. Pirkle officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.Please share your thoughts about Linda and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



