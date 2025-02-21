Obituary - Lennon Kaye Sammons

Lennon Kaye Sammons was the light of her mommy and daddy’s lives since she came into the world August 16, 2024 at 10:35 pm.

She was a social butterfly who was full of giggles and never knew a bad day or a stranger. Lennon loved to spend her free time cuddling with her parents, who called her “Lenny Lou,” petting her animals and watching her favorite show “Dancing Fruit.”

Lennon made everyone who she met in the world a little brighter and her laughter made the world sound sweeter.

She will be forever missed and always spoken about by her mother and father, Layne and John Sammons; her grandparents Ray and Allison Clark, Tony Sammons, and Cathy and Robert Smith; her aunts and uncles Shelby Clark, Ben and Rebekah Sammons, and Brandon and Krista Smith; her great grandparents Sandra Clark Shranko, Ken and Bonnie Dalrymple, Sarah Youngblood Hines, and Benny and Janice Sammons; along with an abundance of great aunts, great uncles and cousins.

Lennon’s impact on her family and friends was special. She changed our hearts, perspective and outlooks for the better.

We will forever be grateful for the 6 months we got to share with her. But the impact she got to make on four other families and their babies is a gift that made her a superhero and will last forever. Lennon donated her big, sweet heart, along with three other major organs to four different children around the country.

Because of her gifts four families get to hug their babies a little tighter, and so much longer. It warms her family’s heart to know that somewhere out there, her big sweet heart is still beating and that is what will carry us through the days to come. We are so proud of her.

Her family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Foundations Resource Center.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 25 at 11 a.m at First Baptist Church of Statesboro with Dr. John Waters officiating.

Visitation will be held following the service.

