Obituary - Lavern Sanders

STILSON, Ga. -- Lavern Sanders passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 11, 2025.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and spent his career as a talented millwright and welder, capable of building or repairing just about anything. He retired from American Cyanamid/Kerr-McGee in Savannah and later worked for MacAljon, Inc., as a millwright.

His true passion, though, was farming. He lived for the days he could ride his John Deere Gator out to the farm and climb onto one of his John Deere tractors. He bled John Deere green and Ford blue.

Lavern is survived by his loving wife of nearly 71 years, Eva Shurling Sanders. They were high school sweethearts who built a life full of love and dedication. He is also survived by his sons and their wives, Dana Sanders (Christi) of Statesboro, Ga.; Drue Sanders (Deana) of Helen, Ga.; and Devin Sanders (Peggy) of Fulton, Mo. He leaves behind two granddaughters, Frannie and Ellie; and four grandsons, Nicholas, Ben, Charlie and Cody; as well as one great-granddaughter.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of Old Fellowship Baptist Church in Stilson.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tony Pagliarullo officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ben Sanders, Charlie Sanders, Cody Sanders, Kenneth Knight, Glenn Shurling and Ray Butler.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 12, 2025

