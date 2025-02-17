Obituary - Larry Richard Jones Sr.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Larry Richard Jones Sr. of Florence, S.C., passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

He was born in Statesboro, Ga., on October 27, 1946, the son of Amos Webster Jones and Eugenia Brown Jones.

Mr. Jones was a talented artist and technical draftsman. He worked for many years at Brook's Instrument before retiring from Sherman Williams Paint.

He was an avid fisherman and loved to read the National Geographic. He was a member and deacon at Elmer Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his wife, Judie McDowell Jones; sons, Larry Richard (Vanessa) Jones Jr. and Shawn Christopher Jones; daughter, Lori J. (Jon) Schiavone; and grandchildren, Carter Speaks, Nate Speaks and Lauren Speaks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Tributes Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or at www.stjude.org.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Statesboro Herald, February 18, 2025

