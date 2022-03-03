Obituary - Kelsey Terrell Parrish Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- On the afternoon of Thursday, February 24, 2022, the death angel came into East Georgia Regional Medical Center and sealed the lips of our beloved son, drandson, brother, nephew, cousin, friend, Kelsey Terrell Parrish Jr. He flew away in peace.Son, Cousin, Lil Kelsey, Lil’ KP, Joe and Baby, as he was graciously called, was a native of Swainsboro, Georgia, where he was born on April 20, 2003, to Lakeeshia Bennett and Kelsey T. Parrish Sr.He attended Statesboro High School and graduated April 18, 2020, from Military Youth Academy in Milledgeville, Ga.He enjoyed traveling, trying different foods, being a jokester, being adventurous, being with family and friends, dancing and just making people smile and laugh.Kelsey Jr. was a loving young man, who never met a stranger. He was very caring, humble, respectful and bubbly. He loved to clown, laugh and make jokes. He enjoyed making music with his friends. He loved trying all of his mom’s new recipes and sauces. He enjoyed hanging and traveling with his dad. Kelsey was always overjoyed about being a big brother. He was everybody's baby.He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mamie (Eddie) Bryant.He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving mother, Lakeeshia M. Bennett of Swainsboro, Ga.; his father, Kelsey T. Parrish Sr. of Statesboro, Ga.; his sister, Kayleigh G. Parrish; his grandparents, Mrs. Juanita and Mr. Jerrell Parrish of Statesboro, Ga.; his aunts, Lashawnthe "Auntie BB" Bennett of Swainsboro, Ga.; Latahshia "Auntie Mootnay" Coleman of Baltimore, Md.; Mryna (Lucy) Kilcrease of Statesboro, Ga.; and uncle, Robert Kilcrease of Statesboro, Ga.; his godfather, Jeffery Brown of Statesboro, Ga.; special cousins, Mya Bennett, Lashondra Coleman, LaDamien Henry, Chelsea Hughes, Nane Coleman Jr., Therma Kilcrease Jr., Chelsea Henry and Jermaine Canty (EJ); and a host of family and friends.Visitation will be held Friday evening, March 4, 2022, at the Mosely's Brothers Funeral Home, 342 North Coleman Street, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401.The funeral service for Kelsey Parrish Jr. will be held noon Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Swainsboro City Auditorium, 532 West Church Street, Swainsboro, Georgia.Mosley's Brothers Funeral Home will be in charge of the final service.This is a courtesy announcement made by Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



