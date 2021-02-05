Obituary - Keith Douglas Kurchev

Keith Douglas Kurchev returned to the Lord on Feb. 3rd, 2021, aged 70 years, after more than a year-long battle with cancer. Born April 21st, 1950, Keith grew up in Barberton, Ohio, and attended Coventry High School.He served his country with honor in Vietnam from 1969 to 1973, in-country on a STABRON boat (RD-10), as a gunner's mate aboard the U.S.S. Parsons (DDG33). He was honorably discharged at rank GM5 to civilian life in 1973, picking up on his career with Ohio Edison.In 1974, he married the love of his life and surviving spouse, Sandra Irene (Montoni) Kurchev, whom he has been married to for 46 years. They settled and raised their family in Suffield, Ohio.Keith was active as a wonderful and dedicated father, youth sports coach, ardent softball fan and NCAA Division III football referee.After retirement, Keith and Sandi set forth for warmer climates and have been living happily in Statesboro, Ga., since 2012. He spent much of his retirement reconnecting with STABRON crewmates and founding and running Vet-2-Vet of Statesboro, a peer counseling program for all U.S. Armed Forces veterans.Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Ann Kurchev; and father-in-law, Joseph Montoni.He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Montoni; son, Aaron Kurchev; daughter, Stephanie (Larry) Linkous; daughter, Kimberly (James) Curtin; sister, Judy (Patrick) McNeill; loyal companion, Buzz; many nieces and nephews and proud Papa to eight grandchildren, Kaylee, Tyler, Cameron, Grady, Abigail, Peter, Mia and Jimmy.Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 11th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bissler & Sons in Kent, OH (628 West Main St).The funeral mass will follow on Friday starting at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kent, OH, proceeding immediately to Standing Rock Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vet-2-Vet of Statesboro, GA (https://tinyurl.com/kwe2tvug).Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



