Obituary - Kathy Mathis

Kathy “Mema” Mathis, age 66, Effingham native, passed away on Tuesday, August 24th, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She was born on December 18, 1954, in Savannah, Georgia.She was employed by the Effingham County Board of Education, where she retired in December 2016 after 31 years of employment.She was a loving mother and Mema to her grandchildren, who were the highlight of her life.What can be said about Kathy, she was there for her daughters and grandchildren, no matter the circumstance, and anyone that knew her knew how much she loved them all.She will be so dearly missed by her family and friends.She is proceeded in death by her father, Earl Newman; and grandmother, Nancy Cribb.She is survived by her mother, Faith Newman; daughters, Jerri Mathis (Stacey), Statesboro; and Cherri Jaynes (Kevin), Guyton; grandchildren, Caitlin Rowe (Spencer), Landon Mathis, Morgan Jaynes, Mason Jaynes, Zachary Jaynes; sisters, Donna Dozier (Dale), Earlene Riner (Leland), Nancy Cannady (Robert).Visitation: 12:30–1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the funeral home.Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the funeral home chapel. Burial: Greenwich Cemetery.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel; (912) 754-6421.Statesboro Herald, August 26, 2021

