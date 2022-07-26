Obituary - Katharina I. Strickland

Our community sadly lost a Statesboro downtown icon on Thursday, July 21st, 2022, when Mrs. Katharina Strickland, favorably known by many as “Ms. Kathy,” passed away from natural causes.

Ms. Kathy touched the lives of many Statesboro residents using her talents in service of the community.

Upon moving to Statesboro, she began decorating wedding cakes at Catherine’s Bakery and went on to a position at L.A. Waters Furniture, where she earned a certification in interior decorating.

Her natural leadership and straight-forward attitude also earned her the nickname of “vcommandant” by Sy Waters in an endearing reference to Ms. Kathy’s Austrian heritage.

Ms. Kathy later established the original “Dutch Treat Café” right across from the courthouse. With the lure of one of the only drugstore-style soda fountains and bar stools to perch on as you watched your Coke floats or milkshakes being made, to ordering the burger and fries or maybe the daily special for all the store owners, and their employees at lunch, she was always there to get you fed and back at work on time.

After years of running the Dutch Treat Cafe, she sold it in 1986 to accept a supervisory position in food services running the Educated Palate at Georgia Southern College. There she managed the preparation of some of the most delightful dishes that brought out the who’s who in the Boro for a lovely lunch or dinner.

Katharina was a member of St. Mathews Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son, Charles Strickland; and his wife, Christina; and their two children, Scarlett and Savannah. Katharina is also survived by extended family in Austria, including her brother, Franz Irnstoetter.

There will be mass held for her at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, followed by a celebration of life at Saint Matthews Catholic Church here in Statesboro.



Statesboro Herald, July 26, 2022

