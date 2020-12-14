Obituary - Karen Beasley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Karen Beasley of Bulloch County passed away on December 12, 2020, from complications stemming from a long battle with cancer. She was born in Emanuel County on November 10, 1955.She was married to Calvin Beasley.Karen worked hard to provide for her children. She had an affable, engaging personality. To her, there were no strangers. Every person was a potential friend. She was always willing to help someone in need. She volunteered time as an admin in the Ellie’s Way group to provide encouragement to those grieving.She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening and most of all spending time with family.Karen was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Newman; her parents, Wilson Bedgood and Katie Webb; her brother, Danny Bedgood; and sister, Connie Durden.She is survived by her husband, Calvin; her two children, Susan Wilkerson and Julie (Chris) Moye; her five grandchildren, Kristin Moye, Garret Moye, Matthew Moye, Brittany McKenzie and Joshua Hall; six great-grandchildren.The family suggests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of one's choice.Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Beasley Family Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Garret Moye, Matthew Moye, Matthew Quick, Justin McKenzie, Brandon McNure and Ty Meeks.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 15, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



