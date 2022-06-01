Obituary - Julian M. “J.M.” Aycock Jr.

J.M. Aycock Jr. of Brooklet died on May 30, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro at the age of 83.He was born in Brooklet on April 2, 1939, to Julian Aycock Sr. and Elsie Jareck Aycock.His early years were spent on the farm and in Brooklet. He attended Southeast Bulloch High School and graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia.He attended the University of Georgia for three years until the call of adventure beckoned. He and two Sigma Nu fraternity brothers took a cross-country trip to Alaska in 1961 for jobs surveying roads to connect outlying communities to the few cities. They lived in a cabin with no electricity or plumbing and a hole in the ground for refrigeration as that was how many people lived during that time in Alaska.Later, J.M. became owner of Aycock Tower Co., Inc., erecting microwave communication towers for AT&T throughout the Southeast. He also erected a communication tower in Plains, Georgia, when Jimmy Carter was elected president.He retired after 30 years to the farm in Brooklet, where he enjoyed many hours on his backhoe.For the past three years, J.M. has suffered with prostate and multiple myeloma cancers, neuropathy and vascular dementia. We would like to thank Janell Bowen and India Cone for his excellent care at home and to Sibyl Kirkland along with all his nurses and aids at Ogeechee Area Hospice for their excellent care also.J.M. was predeceased by his parents and a nephew, Carl Henley.He is survived by his wife, Linda, whom he met at the University of Georgia; his daughter and daughter-in-law, Angel Aycock and Laura McCullough; and his son, Jim Aycock. Also surviving are his two sisters, Dolores Hines and Beth Deal; niece, Connie Nichols; and nephew, Cannon Moreno.At J.M.’s request, there will be no visitation.Private family services will be held in the chapel of Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating. Entombment will follow the services.If you wish to send the family a condolence card, their address is P.O. Box 486, Brooklet, GA 30415.Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



