Obituary - Judy McVey

Judy McVey went to heaven on Sunday morning, just seven days after a glorious Easter service at Good Shepherd church.



She leaves behind a host of friends and loved ones who will always miss her.

Born in Columbia, S.C., she was the firstborn of John and Grace Lee.

She is survived by John W. Lee, Mary Catherine Lee and Linda L. Moore, and is widowed from Nancy Jean VanDyke. Also surviving are Nancy’s children, Diane Hayes Doss and Jonathan VanDyke Hayes; and grandchildren, Dan and Jenny Doss, all loved and cherished.

From South Carolina, the Lee family moved next to Chattanooga, then to Atlanta, where Judy attended Briarcliff High School.

From there, she went to the University of Georgia as a music education major.

Over the course of her career, she taught stringed instruments in Dallas, Texas; Marietta, Ga.; Florence, S.C.; and DeKalb County Schools.

Beyond teaching, Judy’s life-long love of learning led her to earn a master of education at Francis Marion College, master of music education at Georgia State University and an Ed.S. in school counseling, also at Georgia State.

As her faith deepened, she worshiped through music, prayer and conducting worship. Judy was a founding member of Gentle Spirit Christian Church in Decatur, Ga., and throughout her life, she was an avid student of Scripture and theology.

At retirement, Judy and Nancy moved to their farm in Twin City, Georgia, where they offered a peaceful retreat for friends, church groups and loved ones. From there, Judy moved to Statesboro, where she had many special friends and activities such as Bible Challenge, line dancing and activities at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd was a sacred sanctuary for both Judy and Nancy. Finding love and acceptance there made it easy to become involved in prayer and worship.

Her battle with cancer was fought bravely over six plus years and she lived each day with joy, gratefulness and love for those around her.

Overcome with weariness, she was allowed to leave this earth and move into wholeness. She will long be remembered by many grateful hearts.

In lieu of flowers, Judy has asked that donations be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 621 West Main Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401, Phone: (478) 237-7127.

Statesboro Herald, April 22, 2023

