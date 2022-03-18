Obituary - Judy Ann Pope Yearty

Judy Ann Pope Yearty, 81, passed away at her home on March 17, 2022, with her husband, Austin, by her side.Judy was born in Jenkins County on August 19, 1940, to Harvey and Annie Johnson Pope.She attended Emanuel County Institute, where she excelled in everything, including basketball, earning a starting position on the high school team three years.Upon graduation from high school, Judy attended a two-year Atlanta business college and received her diploma in 1960.During her lifetime, Judy worked for National Linen and Stuckey Candy of Eastman, Georgia.She retired after more than 20 years as office manager for Dr. Sandra Gibbs in Cochran, Georgia.Four years ago, Judy and her husband, Austin, moved to Statesboro to be closer to her family.Judy loved life. Being in the sunshine or on the beach made her happiest. Cruising was another passion, and she loved her trips to the Bahamas and Alaska. But her entire family knew about her shopping skills. She could go shopping in Macon one weekend and return everything she bought the following weekend. That skill went beyond just clothing items. Judy once purchased a Cadillac from her brother, Donnie, but after a couple of weeks, she returned it to him. Judy loved her Lincoln Town Cars!She is preceded in death by her first husband, Milton M. Glover; and her brother, Donnie H. Pope.Judy loved the Lord and loved her family.She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Austin Yearty; her sons, Mark (Caroline) Glover of Statesboro and Keith Glover of Leesburg; her stepson, James Earl (Sherry) Yearty of Eastman; her stepdaughters, Monica (Jimmy) Meadows of Cary and Sissy Maddox of Eastman; sister, Bobbie Joyce Atkinson of Garfield; brother, R.J. (Sherry) Pope of Statesboro; her sister-in-law, Evelyn Chester Pope; her grandson, Brandon C. Glover (Makenzie Danielle Sykes) of Register; and great-granddaughter, Wrenleigh Danielle Glover of Register. She loved all of her nieces and nephews as well as her grand nieces and nephews, and a special grand niece, Press Pope.The funeral service will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Jake Futch officiating.Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.Interment will immediately follow the service at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Honored to be pallbearers are: Brandon Glover, Scott Pope, Wes Pope, Chris Atkinson, Jimmy Meadows and Jeff Pope.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Beginnings in Christ, 113 Augusta Road, Garfield, GA 30425.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



