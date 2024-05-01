Obituary - Joy F. Sherrod

Joy F. Sherrod, age 94, passed from this life to her eternal home on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

She was born and raised in Leavenworth, Kan., and moved with her family until they settled in Hampton, Va., where she met and married Master Sgt. James W. Sherrod (USAF).

After their wedding in 1949, they moved around the United States until he retired from the Air Force in Hampton, Va., at Langley Air Force Base.

Finally, they moved to Statesboro in 1984. Joy remained in Statesboro after Jimmy’s death in 1986.

An active church member her whole life, the Sherrods joined First Baptist Church Statesboro as soon as they arrived and Joy was an active member until 2021, when her health began to decline. However, she continued to enjoy the services through the livestream.

Joy loved teaching Sunday school. Singing to the Lord through the church choir, the community choir and playing handbells were her favorite activities.

She had many wonderful friends within the music ministry and her Sunday school classes.

Joy was a quiet, godly woman who loved to read her Bible each morning and pray for her family and church family. Saved as a child, she lived for Christ the rest of her life, sharing her faith with those she could.

Joy loved crocheting and reading. She also loved cookies, bread and butter pickles, chocolate and her coffee … and more coffee.

Joy will be missed by all who knew her, especially her dearest, darling daughters, who had the best mom in the whole world, and the kids who had the best Noni.

She is survived by her daughters, Jane Sherrod “Crickie” King (Douglas) and Julie Sherrod Stillman (Gordon); her son-in-law, James C. Hyde; her grandchildren, Jody Waltrup (Brian), Dusty King (Gaby), Megan Ritchie (Chad) and Nicki King, Jesse Hyde (Michelle), Jamie Hyde (Michelle), Julie Hyde Combs (Bobby) and Danielle Stillman. Her great-grandchildren include Casey and Ethan Waltrup, Keaton and Miles Ritchie, Anela Trites, Joy and Ryland Combs, Maria Hobbs (Corey), Nica Semchuk and Colin and Erik Hyde. She is also survived by her nephew, Charles W. Ferris III (Daryl); and a great-niece, Elizabeth Ferris Hansen (Cody), and their children, Emerson, Chase, Bay and Willow.

Joy was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Sherrod of Swainsboro, Georgia, (1923-1986); and her daughter, Jeanine Sherrod Hyde (1954-2019); her parents, Charles Wesley Ferris and Marie Henrietta Haag Ferris; and her three brothers, Charles Wesley Ferris Jr., Myron Lewis Ferris and Eugene Victor Ferris.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2024, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Statesboro First Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held Friday, May 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Statesboro First Baptist Church with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.

For those attending the visitation or funeral service, please park in the Woodrow Avenue parking lot located on the north side of the church.

Committal services will be held Friday, May 3, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Abbey East, 1600 Wheaton Street, Savannah, GA 31404.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the funeral arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 2, 2024

