Obituary - John Vaughan Lanier

John Vaughan Lanier, 83, of Cobbtown, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 15, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Vaughan was born in Cobbtown on June 7, 1940.

He was preceded in death by his father, W. Willis Lanier; his mother, Marie V. Lanier Collins; and his stepfather, J. Foy Collins.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Faye Collins Lanier; his children, Deidra Lanier and friend, Kirsten Kleedehn; Lance and Lisa Lanier, Will and Missy Lanier; his siblings, Willis and Tish Lanier, Glenda and Jimmy Sanders and Margaret and Van Pease; his grandchildren, Hunter and Joanna Lanier, Harrison and Tessie Lanier, Lillie Lanier, Alexis and Nathan Lanier Allen, Austin Lanier, Kyndal Lanier, Brooks Lanier, John Miles, Jason Miles; and "adopted" grandchildren, Charlie Thompson and JC Thompson; great-grandchildren, Matalie Miles, David Miles, Elliott Lanier and Westley Lanier; and by a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Vaughan was an alumnus of Metter High School and the University of Georgia.

He began his career as a county extension agent in Carrollton before moving back to Cobbtown to become a farmer.

Vaughan served as a deacon at Cobbtown Baptist Church for many years before becoming a charter member and deacon of New Life Baptist Church in Metter.

He was also a charter member of the Cobbtown Lions Club, where he enjoyed serving alongside his friends.

Vaughan served as a director for the Metter Banking Company, the Candler County School Board, and he was a board member of Candler County Hospital for many years.

Vaughan retired from the U.S. Postal Service after serving as both a full-time rural letter carrier and earlier as a long-time substitute.

He was named Cobbtown's Citizen of the Year.

He loved farming and was named the Georgia Peanut Farmer of the Year on one occasion.

In addition to his occupational and organizational interests, he was a devoted outdoor enthusiast. He loved to hunt and fish with his many friends and family members, to garden and to just enjoy being outdoors.

Vaughan was devoted to his family and was a friend to all.

A viewing and reception will be held Wednesday evening, July 19, from 6:29-9 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church in Metter.

The funeral will be on Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church. Interment will be at Sunlight Cemetery in Cobbtown, GA.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Lanier, Harrison Lanier, Austin Lanier, Brian Collins, John Miles and David Miles.

Remembrances can be given to the general fund of New Life Baptist Church, P.O. Box 67, Metter, GA 30439.

Statesboro Herald, July 18, 2023

