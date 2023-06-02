Obituary - John Simpson Andrew, Jr.

John Andrew, Jr. born April 21, 1943 to John Andrew Sr. and Jean McFarland Andrew in New Rochelle, New York. He passed away May 31, 2023 at the age of 80, surrounded by family and friends that he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Jean Andrew, Henrietta Andrew, brother-in-law Robert (Bob) Sposato, sister Janet Sposato, Helen Andrew and many other dear friends throughout the years.

John is directly survived by his four sons John, Doug, Mike and Warren (Lara & grandchildren Ben, Ryan and Ashley). He is survived by his sister Bonnie Pinto, & Husband Frank, along with several nieces, nephews and extended family. Also, he is survived by cherished friends including Dan Muns and family of Twin City, GA, Vada Parker of Garfield, GA, who took care of our Dad and his home for five years, David Barnett of Swainsboro, GA, the Smith family of Twin City, GA, the Atkinson Family of Garfield, GA, and many other dear friends.

John joined the United States Navy at 17, and retired after a distinguished 20-year career serving in Vietnam early on, and later in a P-3 Orion Squadron as a flight engineer during the height of the cold war. During his military career he was fortunate to have visited 38 countries and visited all 50 states within his lifetime.

John was an acting leader in the Naval Alcohol Recovery Center in Jacksonville, FL-Jax NAS and finishing out his career in Brunswick, Maine-Brunswick NAS where he continued his involvement in a P3 Orion Squadron as well as contributing to the alcohol recovery center there.

John often said that he was "most proud of his accomplishment of raising fine children whom he was immensely proud of and loving his immediate and extended family.”

After retirement, John continued to impact many lives in the Emmanuel, Bulloch and Jenkins County areas by providing wisdom and guidance for those treating or whom were battling alcohol and drug addiction.

A special thank you to Ogeechee Area Hospice. We show our gratitude to Kelly Murray-RN, Laura Matson-RN, Sandra Polk-BSW and Ann-LPN. Thank you to CNA Charlene Wadley for also taking such good care of Dad in his final months.

In lieu of flowers, John’s family would appreciate donations to be made to the charity of your choice – especially to those who help disadvantaged youth such as YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs or drug and alcohol treatment facilities.

