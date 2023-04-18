Obituary - Joe E. Aldrich Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Joe E. Aldrich Jr., age 79, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at his residence in Statesboro, Ga., under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, after battling several medical issues.

Joe was born and raised in Statesboro, Ga. He worked more than 25 years in the textiles industry, serving in many capacities, including management of several different cloth dying departments.

If anyone knew Joe, they knew his favorite hobby or passion for more than 50 years was collecting and restoring classic cars and preferably Pontiac cars. Joe had such a collection of classic Pontiacs that his nickname to many classic car collectors was “Pontiac Joe.”

Joe also had his own paint and body shop for more than four years, where he was able to help others restore and paint their personal vehicles.

His greatest love in life was when he found truth in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He became a member of Wades Baptist Church of Cooperville, Georgia, where he was a faithful member for more than 50 years.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Edward Aldrich Sr. and Madeline Irma Newsome Mock of Statesboro, Georgia.

Joe is survived by his six children, Denise Aldrich Housand (Jared) of Swansboro, N.C.; Cindy Aldrich Haislop of Statesboro, Ga.; Ronnie Landrum Aldrich (Angela) of Statesboro, Ga.; Joseph William Aldrich of Wilmington, Ohio; Jo Alice Conner (John) of Sevierville, Tenn.; and Lorah Robin Moye (George) of Statesboro, Ga. Joe is the eldest of four surviving siblings to include Barbara Howard (Robin) of Brooklet, Ga.; Sandra Bruner of Statesboro, Ga.; and Muriel Allen (Arthur) of Statesboro, Ga. He is also survived by 14 grandkids and 13 great-grandchildren, in addition to many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 21st, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Ga.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, April 22nd, at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Wades Baptist Church in Cooperville, Ga., with Pastor Joseph W. Aldrich officiating, assisted by Pastor Dan Joiner. Interment will follow in the Wades Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Brandon Tyler Aldrich, Joshua Samuel Aldrich, Archie Frankie Hendrix, Arthur L. Allen Jr., Jerald Andrew Donaldson and John Wesley Cone.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wades Baptist Church, P.O. Box 55, Dover, GA 30424; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, April 20, 2023

