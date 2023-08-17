Obituary - Jo Ann Bowers Johnson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jo Ann Bowers Johnson, age 75, departed this life on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Mrs. Jo Ann was born in Knoxville, Tenn., on February 29, 1948. She moved to Tucker, Ga., at the age of 16 and soon after met the high school sweetheart who would become her husband, Russell Wayne Johnson.

Jo Ann graduated from Tucker High School in 1966. She and Russell, whom she called “Rusty”, were married on September 23, 1967, and she took on the most valued role in her life as a homemaker, always supporting her husband in all of his endeavors.

The arrival of her children and grandchildren only added to her joy in caring for others.

Jo Ann’s capacity to care was not limited to her home, as she faithfully served at Norcross First United Methodist Church for over 30 years while she and Rusty made their home there.

After retirement, she and Rusty elected to move to Statesboro, Georgia, to be closer to their family.

She quickly became an active member at Brooklet United Methodist Church upon her arrival and enjoyed service and fellowship there as long as she was able to do so.

In her spare time, Mrs. Jo Ann enjoyed working in her yard, crochet and counted cross-stitch.

She also enjoyed keeping up with her entire family, faithfully remembering everyone’s birthdays and celebrating those she loved.

She treasured making people feel special.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Allen and Anna Viola Bowers; as well as her sister, Susan Jane Heaton.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Russell Wayne Johnson; as well as her children, Eric (Wendi) Johnson of Tucker, Ga.; Amy (Wes) Godbee of Brooklet, Ga.; and Ryan (Cara) Johnson of Savannah, Ga.; her grandchildren, Emilee Godbee, Hayden Godbee, Jake Johnson and Sophie Johnson; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Eddie (Lisa) Bowers and David (Debbie) Bowers; her sister and brother-in-law, Lisa (Mike) Jones; her brother-in-law, Rick Heaton; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rene’ and Mike Grant; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Brooklet United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chip Strickland and the Rev. Brenda Westmoreland officiating.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service and visitors are welcome.

Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens following the service.

Pallbearers will be David Bowers, Eddie Bowers, Eric Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Wes Godbee, Hayden Godbee and Jake Johnson.

The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or the Children’s Ministries of Brooklet United Methodist Church, 201 North Parker Avenue, Brooklet, GA 30415.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 18, 2023

