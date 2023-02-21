Obituary - Jimmie Raye Pittman

Jimmie Raye Pittman, of Metter, passed away early Saturday morning, February 18, 2023, at her residence in Metter.Ms. Pittman was a lifelong resident of Metter and was the daughter of William Jimmie Pittman and Gertie Collins Pittman.She received her degree from Georgia Teachers College, now Georgia College and State University, in Milledgeville, Georgia.She was a member of Metter First Baptist Church and attended the Ruth Sunday School Class.Ms. Pittman was a retired librarian, having worked in the Candler County School System for many years.In addition to her parents, Ms. Pittman was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Wendel Pittman.Surviving are her sister-in-law, Donna Pittman of Metter; her nephews, Joey Pittman (Pam) and Jim Pittman (Jill), all of Metter; her great-niece and great-nephews, Roslyn Pittman, Joseph Pittman, James Pittman (Mishelle) and Jordan Pittman; her great-great-niece and nephew, Everlee and Nathan; a special friend, Mae Sue Dekle; and a lifelong friend, Shirley Helmley.The funeral service will be held 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.The family will receive friends from 1 o’clock until 2 o’clock at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



