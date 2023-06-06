Obituary - Jim Outlaw

Jim Outlaw of St. Simons Island, Ga., died peacefully Friday, June 2, 2023, at his sister’s home in North Carolina. Jim was born to James E. and Doris L. Outlaw in Goldsboro, N.C., on July 22, 1951.

“Outlaw” was a salesman. In the late 80s, he walked into a store to sell an ad. His life was forever changed when he saw the young lady behind the counter. He knew right away that being Becky Watson’s husband was his destiny. She, however, was not immediately convinced. Ever the salesman, he won her over and devoted his life to her.

Outlaw was a teacher. His love of literature and U.S. History led him to teach. He touched so many lives through his teaching and was beloved by all his students and coworkers, as proven by his multiple selections as STAR Teacher and Teacher of the Year.

Outlaw was a servant. It has been said he was “irrationally generous.” He made others feel seen and heard. He made everyone feel important because he believed they were. He exuded joy when he was hosting a gathering with Becky. He loved life and those with whom he shared it.

He adored eating good food and cooking for his loved ones.

He played the guitar to the delight of everyone around him.

He loved long discussions about the meaning of life and all its ups and downs.

He loved his dogs. He loved watching old Westerns and he cherished the texts and video chats he shared with his grands and great-grands.

He loved his family sacrificially, especially Becky. His loving care for her during her final years was a testimony to their love and devotion. Becky passed away January 1, 2020. The years since her passing were not easy for Jim. A big piece of him went with her. The rest of him joined her on June 2. His joy has returned. He is happily in heaven, fixing Becky “a little piece of a drink.”

He was predeceased by his parents, the love of his life, his wife, Becky Watson Outlaw; and his son, Charles Tucker.

Left to cherish years of memories are his children, Rhonda (Randy) Hendrix of Metter, Ga.; Josh Tucker (Jolie) of Belvedere Island, Ga.; and Leanne (Jeff) Hale of Watkinsville, Ga.; grandchildren, Blake (Brittany) Hendrix, Rand (Jessica) Hendrix, Lindy (Ches) Chester, Brooke Tucker, Bland Tucker, Abigail Tucker, Finn Tucker, Annalise Hale and Jack Hale; six great-grandchildren, two sisters, Dianne Pake of Morehead City, N.C.; and Janelle Yaskiewicz of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; two nephews, Randy Jones and Cam Pridgen; and niece, Kelly Probst.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, 111 East Main Street, 2nd Floor, Sevierville, TN 37862 or at https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com/; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, https://www.oahospice.org/donate/.





Statesboro Herald, June 6, 2023

