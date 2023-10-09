Obituary - Jessica Danielle Milton

Jessica Danielle Milton, 33, passed away on October 6, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Jessica graduated from Screven County High School in 2008, obtained her associate's degree in cosmetology in 2010 and recently received an associate's degree as a network support specialist, both from Ogeechee Tech.

In her youth, she attended the Union Baptist Church.

She worked at the Wax Strip in Statesboro for over 12 years.

She loved to travel, always planning a trip with family or friends, but what she loved most was the time spent with those in her life, and her cat, Blaze.

She was her brother Austin’s #1 cheerleader.

She will be remembered for her bright and happy personality, with a smile that would light up a room. She was someone that everyone loved.

She is preceded in death by grandparents, Billy and Margaret Hodges, Fred Owens; and great-grandparents, Doug and Lilla Mae Beard.

She is survived by her parents, Clark and Angela Milton Owens; a brother, Austin Daniel Owens; grandparents, Jimmy and Pearl Milton; aunt and uncles, Darrell and Teresa Elliott, David Owens, Josh Owens, Mike Owens, Chet Hodges; and her beloved cat, Blaze.

The service was held on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel with the Rev. Al Usher officiating.

The family received friends for an hour prior to the service.

Interment followed at the Buck Creek Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Levi Nunnally, Rob Hollingsworth, David Owens, Randy Reddick, Haley Edwards and Brittany Tilley.

Honorary pallbearers were former and present employees of the Wax Strip.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Summit Cancer Care, 1497 Fair Road Suite 311, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The family would like to give a special heartfelt thanks to the staff of Summit Cancer Care and the South Georgia Center for Cancer Care, and especially to Dr. Rebecca Spahos and Dr. Lester Robinson, for their exemplary care of Jessica.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.





