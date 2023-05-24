Obituary - Jennifer Robyn Gordon

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Jennifer Robyn Gordon, age 43, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023.

She was a native and a longtime resident of Bulloch County. She was a 1998 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, where she was on the dance team, a cheerleader and ran track and field.

She loved Christmas, the beach and her family.

Jennifer enjoyed riding dirt roads with her husband, Joey, and her best friend, Angela Driggers.

She was most excited about becoming a “MiMi”.

Survivors include her husband, Joey Gordon; her daughters, Destiny Pollard of Brooklet, Ga.; Audrey (Jake) Boram of Fort Stewart, Ga.; Brittany Gordon of Brooklet, Ga.; her sons, Jonathon Pollard of Brooklet, Ga.; Alex Gordon of Statesboro, Ga.; Dylan Gordon of Brooklet, Ga.; and Daniel Gordon of Brooklet, Ga.; her parents, Robert and Cherry Lowery of Brooklet, Ga.; her brother, Justin Lowery of Brooklet, Ga.; her grandmother, JoAnn (Gurney) Brooks of Brooklet, Ga.; her soon to arrive grandchildren, Oaklynn Grace and Easton Sawyer; her father-in-law, Joseph E. (Mary) Gordon of Palm Coast, Fla.; her mother-in-law, Linda Williams of Pembroke, Ga.; her sister-in-law, Danielle (Billy) Grimes of Statesboro, Ga.; many nieces and nephews, her best friend, Angela (Joel) Driggers.

Visitation service will be held Friday, May 26, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Leefield Baptist Church.

The memorial service will be held Friday, May 26, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Leefield Baptist Church with Bro. Scott Redding officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leefield Baptist Church or Ogeechee Area Hospice.





Statesboro Herald, May 25, 2023

