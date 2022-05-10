Obituary - Jeannetta Ann “Netta” Moye Hay



ELLABELL -- Jeannetta Ann “Netta” Moye Hay, age 90, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home.

Mrs. Hay was born in Vienna, Ga., to the late Isaac Newton Moye and Winnie Pearl Dorough Moye.

She was the owner and operator of the Flower Shop in Pembroke for over 27 years and was a Sears Catalog agent.

Mrs. Hay was a longtime member of Old Fellowship Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was involved in mission work and was instrumental in establishing the Eldora Baptist Church.

She loved to knit, was an avid seamstress, enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hay was preceded in death by one son, Samuel Gordon Hay.

Survivors include her husband of 75 years, James William “Jimmy” Hay of Ellabell; three sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Marva Hay of Bainbridge, Larry and Valerie Hay of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and Kevin Hay of Warsaw, Poland; two daughters, Susan Hay of Ellabell and Rebecca Hay and Cheryl Pipkin of Richmond Hill, Ga.; nine foster children, one brother, Wallace D. Moye of Thunderbolt; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m.–noon Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be held noon Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the chapel of Flanders Powell Funeral Home with interment to follow in Northside Cemetery.

Flanders Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Jeannetta Ann “Netta” Moye Hay.



Statesboro Herald, May 10, 2022

