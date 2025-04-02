Obituary - Jean Braddy Sikes

Jean Braddy Sikes of Metter passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in South Carolina to William Homer Braddy and Lois Dove Braddy, Jean spent most of her life in Candler County, where she built a home filled with love and devotion.

She worked in various administrative roles over the years, including at Pineland Telephone, Bowen Poultry and Cal-Maine.

A faithful member of Cool Springs Baptist Church, she lived her life centered around faith, family and community.

Jean’s greatest joy was her family. She was deeply involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren, always present for their activities and milestones.

She also found happiness in dancing, working puzzles, fishing and listening to gospel music.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son, Walter H. “Hal” Sikes; her brother, Buddy; her sister, Janet; and her granddaughter, Amber M. Sikes.

She is survived by her devoted husband of over 70 years, Robert H. “Bobby” Sikes of Metter; her loving daughter, Lori S. Daughtry (Larry) of Metter; five cherished grandchildren, Tabetha S. Hebden (Scott), Tiffany D. Price (John), Hillary D. Fulmer (Justin), Brittany M. Burns (Adam) and Kassidy D. Fordham (Jamie); as well as several nieces, nephews and her loyal dog, Pepe.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 4, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 3, 2025

