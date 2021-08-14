Obituary - Jared Winfield Burnsed

PEMBROKE -- Jared Winfield Burnsed, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at his home.Jared was born on March 13, 1986, to Johnny and Jane Miller Burnsed.Jared had many interests that included fashion, music and a constant curiosity of learning new things. He was someone you could talk to without judgement. He brightened everyone’s day and made everyone feel like they were important.He loved to laugh and his laugh was contagious. He impacted everyone who entered his life.Jared was the owner of Reflective Collective in Statesboro, Ga., which was an upscale consignment boutique. He created the shop with the help of his best friend, Tre Knight.He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon Miller, Corine Brown, Hannie Burnsed Sr. and Mary Burnsed.He is survived by his parents, Johnny and Jane Miller Burnsed; his grandfather, William Brown; and his extended family to include aunts, uncles and cousins.Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the funeral home.The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, in the chapel of Flanders Powell Funeral Home with the Rev. Tab Miller officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bryan County Shrine Club or the charity of your choice.Due to COVID-19, face masks and social-distancing are mandatory.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Jared Winfield Burnsed.Statesboro Herald, August 14, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



