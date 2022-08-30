Obituary - James W. Chiolero

James W. Chiolero, originally from Chicago, Illinois, entered into eternal rest at Ogeechee Area Hospice on Thursday, August 25, 2022.He graduated from Chicago Vocational High School and served proudly in the United States Navy.After the Navy, he was employed in both the transportation and manufacturing industries.He enjoyed bowling, putting puzzles together, word search books and spending time with family.He was predeceased by his parents, James and Ines; his sister, Carole; and his brother, Gary; and other extended family.Those left to cherish his memory include his three daughters, Keri (Blaine), Beth (Matt), Dawn (Louie); four granddaughters, Emily, Montana, Macahl and Kayden; plus his bonus grandchildren, Sarah (Jeffrey), Blaine (Janelle), Vannah (Mike); and 12 bonus great-grandchildren.Words cannot express how grateful and thankful family members are for the wonderful care and attention that was provided to him by all the staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice.A family burial will take place on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Mount Greenwood Cemetery, located in Chicago, Illinois.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 5820 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro.Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



