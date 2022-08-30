Obituary - James Thomas "Tom" Coe

MAYSVILLE, Ky. -- James Thomas "Tom" Coe, 76, passed away August 25, 2022.He was born on December 17, 1945, to the late Lester James and Ina Ruth (Brown) Coe in Royston, Georgia.A self-proclaimed optimist, Tom prioritized family, faith and service.He is survived by his wife, Sharyn White-Coe, whom he married on January 3, 1998; his children, Jennifer Lee Howe (Andy), Cynthia Beth Coe Guill (William), Bradley Trefz White (Shannon), and Sarah Cracraft Mitchell (Ty); and three grandchildren, Zander Trefz White, Casen Yates White and Kelby Brooke Mitchell.Tom is preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Spain Coe; and grandson, Tanner Allen Mitchell.Most recently a senior vice president with Postal Services Realty Trust in New York City and a member of the Counselors of Real Estate, his career included 45 years of experience with the United States Postal Service and other commercial real estate.For eight years, he was the senior USPS executive in charge of the national real estate program, overseeing all acquisition, real estate management and asset management (developmental) real estate.As the founding principal of Real Estate Asset Counseling, Tom provided a variety of consultant services to hundreds of individuals in the USA, plus several assignments in foreign locations.He also served as a university professor of Real Estate in Appraisal, Finance and Law courses at Georgia Southern University and taught courses as an adjunct at Morehead State University and the University of Cincinnati.A graduate of Dacula High School in Georgia, he held a B.S. in real estate and urban development from Georgia State University, an M.B.A. in management from the University of Memphis, as well as completed post graduate studies at the University of Houston and University of Virginia.His commitment to community included serving as: (Maysville, Ky.) chair of Finance for Trinity United Methodist and past president of the United Methodist Kentucky Conference; president of the Gateway Museum, board member of the Russell Theater, past-president of the Maysville/Mason County Planning Commission and past president and Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club; (Statesboro, Ga.) past-president of both the Optimist Club and the Statesboro Hospice of Hope.The services were held on Monday, August 29, at Trinity Methodist Church in Maysville, Ky., with visitation from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. and burial at Green Acres Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, Trinity United Methodist Church or the Gateway Museum.Moore and Parker Funeral Home is serving the family.Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



