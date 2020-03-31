Obituary - James Marshall Long III

STATESBORO, Ga. -- James Marshall “Jim” Long III passed peacefully on March 30, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side, under the care of Kindred Hospice after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

Jim was born in DeLand, Florida, on November 13, 1939. He was the son of James Marshall Long Jr. and Jeanne Horning Long.

Jim was educated in the Putnam County, Florida, School System, where he graduated from Crescent City High School in 1958. While in high school, he excelled in sports of every kind, lettering in football, basketball and baseball. During his senior year, he was voted "Most Athletic."

He attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, graduating in 1962 with a double degree in biology and French.

He married Patricia Sharpe Lamb in 1963.

Deciding on a career in business, Jim entered the management program of J.C. Penney Company shortly after graduating from college. While at the J.C. Penney Company, he was assigned to the store in Lakeland and then Tampa, Fla., where he rose to department manager, then floor manager of what was at the time the third largest store in the company chain of 1800 stores.

In 1968, he accepted an offer from Mr. Talmadge Ramsey to partner with him in the Donaldson-Ramsey Men's Store in Statesboro, Georgia.

In 1971, he decided to open his own store in the Statesboro Mall that was under construction at the time. He was the originating partner in The Sir Shop, and also later opened Crystal, Etc., located on East Main Street. Crystal, Etc., evolved to include The Jewelry Corner.

This was an active and rewarding period in his life, during which he enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially trips to the beach.

Jim was active in several civic and social groups. He was a member of the Statesboro United Methodist Church and the Mill Creek Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, as well as several social groups. He was a former member of the Statesboro Jaycees, the Elks Club and the Forest Heights Country Club.

He was a faithful husband, loving father, proud grandfather and was happily looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandchild.

In addition to his wife of 57 years, Jim is survived by his two daughters and their families, Cindy and Derek Boatright of Sandersville, Ga.; and Sandra Kate and John Ellington of Soperton, Ga.; his grandchildren, Austin Coleby Hendrix of Charlotte, N.C.; Steven and Carli Boatright of Savannah, Ga.; and Jessica Boatright of Sandersville, Ga. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Long Stanley of Petaluma, California. His extended family includes Anne Allen and Martha and John Ray of Statesboro, Ga. Cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers-in-law, Al Allen and John Stanley; his aunt and uncle, Martha and Bill Pilcher; and his cousin, Billy Pilcher.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses, nursing assistants and other caregivers who served him so lovingly, especially his nurse, Adrian McDaniel, and CNA June Ford.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service and burial will be held in Eastside Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Cason officiating.

Pallbearers will be John Ellington, John Ray, Derek Boatright, Coley Cassedy, Mike Kennedy and Perry Yawn.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to First United Methodist Church, Statesboro New Building Fund or the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



