Obituary - James A. Henderson

IRWIN, Pa. -- James A. Henderson, 78, of Irwin, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.He was born January 24, 1942, in Clairton, Pa., a son of the late James and Amelia Henderson.Prior to his retirement, Jim was a home health care worker and a member of The Church in Sutersville.He enjoyed tinkering on things, was an overall handyman and was known as the most kind and loving husband, father and man.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Jones and Vivian Leyh Spiker.He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Diana B. Heminger; son, David Henderson, and his wife, Tabetha; daughter, Penny Fleming, and her husband, Michael, of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, David D. (Linda) Henderson; sister, Nora Henderson; grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Kylie, Royal and Elsie.Services are private.Arrangements made by the James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.Jim will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.THis obituary is being made as a courtesy of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.Statesboro Herald, December 22, 2020




