Obituary - James Elton Lanier

NEVILS, Ga. -- James Elton Lanier, 82, went to his heavenly home to be with Jesus, his wife, Sybil; his son, Keith; and his parents on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

He was born August 14, 1940, to Walter Lanier and Sina Lou Denmark Lanier.

The Bulloch County native resided in Nevils, Ga., all of his life.

He was a master machinist at Brooks Instrument for 42 years.

During retirement, he could often be seen in his front porch swing waving and speaking to everyone who passed by.

James and his wife were dedicated Nevils community members that acquired many faithful friends over the years.

He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

James was preceded in death by his precious wife, Sybil; his beloved son, James Keith; his parents, his brother, Billy Lanier; and his in-laws, H.C. (Babe) Todd and Melba Fudge Todd.

He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Boyett (and his “favorite” son-in-law, Jerry) of Collins, Ga.; grandchildren, Jeremy Boyett, Adam Boyett, Clayton Lanier (Rachel), Bailey Lanier Moore (Timothy); great-grandchildren, Gracie Boyett, Landen Boyett, Emma Boyett, Sadie Moore, Mollie Moore and Abel Lanier; several cousins, nieces and nephews, lifetime friend, Arleta Iler; and special caregiver, Beth Powell.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 23rd, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Burial will follow at Deloach Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be John White, Daniel White, Joseph Blanchette, Austin Williams, Shane Todd and Curtis DeLoach.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the JOY Sunday School Class of Trinity Baptist Church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the DeLoach Church Cemetery Fund, 3520 Nevils-Groveland Road, Nevils, GA 31321.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 23, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.