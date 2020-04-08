Obituary - Jack Sutton Hill

REIDSVILLE, Ga. -- Monday, April 6, 2020, will be remembered as a sad day for many in the state of Georgia. State Senator Jack Sutton Hill, age 75, passed away unexpectedly at his district office in his hometown of Reidsville, Ga.The native of Tattnall County lived his entire life in Reidsville. His love for his hometown and surrounding community was evident throughout his life.After graduating from Reidsville High School and Georgia Southern University, he came back to his hometown and went into the grocery business as owner and operator of Hill Shopping Center. In addition to the long hours spent running the business, Jack still found time to serve in the Georgia Air National Guard for over 33 years, both as a unit commander and state inspector general.As a leader in the community, he was appointed to the board of directors of the Tattnall Bank in the early 80s. Then in 1990, he heeded the call to public service and ran for and won his first term as Georgia state senator for the 4th District of Georgia. As senator, he continued his steadfast dedication to his friends and neighbors, whom he cared so deeply for by ensuring the rural Georgia had a voice at the highest levels of state government.Throughout his years of service, he served on many committees, including the Senate Rules Committee, where he was vice chairman and chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. In 2018, he was re-elected to his 15th consecutive term and he intended to seek a 16th later this year.Many of his colleagues have noted that, “He was always the last to leave the Capitol each day because he cared so deeply about the people of our state.”For as much as he loved his community, state and country, he loved the Lord more, and served Him at Reidsville Baptist Church.Jack Hill will be heralded for years for his accomplishments both in the political sphere and business world alike, but his true and lasting legacy will be of the mark that he made on his community and every person that was blessed enough to meet him. He will be deeply missed.Senator Hill is preceded in death by his parents, Wilton Hill and Lillian S. Hill; sister, Barbara Hill Bianchini; and a brother-in-law, Woodrow E. Nail Jr.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Ann Hill of Reidsville; children, Dawn Hill (Neil) Kullberg of Sylvania, Amy Hill (Todd) McGee of Cumming and Lance (Sheila) Hill of Warner Robins; sisters, Jill Hill (Michael) Flynn of Savannah and Gail Hill (Jesse) Thurmond of Wilmington Island; sisters-in-law, Karen (Stan) Hill of Richmond Hill and Alice Nail of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Alexandria Hill, Emerson, Gracen, Caroline, Addilyn Kullberg; Taylor and Avery McGee; special “family” member, Joyce Sharpe of Reidsville; several nieces and nephews.The family is giving friends of Senator Hill an opportunity to come by the funeral home to pay their respects on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from the hours of 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. The 10 people 6 feet rule will be enforced at the funeral home.A private graveside funeral service will be held on Friday.Pallbearers will be Lance Hill, Stan Hill, Michael Flynn, Todd McGee, Neil Kullberg and Matt Hill.Memorials may be given to Senator Jack Hill Leadership Scholarship, c/o Georgia Southern University Foundation, P.O. Box 8053, Statesboro, GA 30460; or American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037; or American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the family of Senator Jack Hill.Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



