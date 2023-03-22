Obituary - Jack Lester Kennedy, Ph.D.

Jack Lester Kennedy, Ph.D., of Register, Georgia, died at home on March 20, 2023, in the presence of his wife, Evelyn.

Jack was born January 26, 1939, the son of R. Jack and Ann Story Kennedy of Collins, Ga.

He graduated from Collins High School, attended Georgia Southwestern College, Georgia Southern College and Emory University.

While attending college, he spent six years serving in the National Guard. After graduating, he worked for the Georgia Department of Health as an epidemiologist, then returned to Collins, operating Kennedy Farm Supply & Right of Way business.

In 1969, he began his career with the State of Georgia as an administrative law judge.

He retired after 34 years of hearing cases mostly in southeast Georgia.

Jack is survived by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn Luise Mataxas Kennedy.

Jack was a devoted father and family patriarch. He enjoyed being Poppy to his family and was extremely proud of his four children and their spouses, Jack Wesley (Tammy), Deidre Denise (Randy), Timothy Dickinson (Cheri) and Kimberley Dawn (Joseph); 12 grandchildren, William (Whitney), Holland, Elijah, Judson, Adam (Kelsey), John Daniel (Alana), Alexander, Jessica, Hannah (Jared), Austin, Jack and Ethan; and three great-grandsons, A.J., Waylon and Hendley. He also leaves to remember him three sisters, Karen DeValois of Berkeley, Calif.; Locklyn Brewer (Tony) of Kingsland, Ga.; and Beth King (Mike) of Marietta; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces great-nephews. He will be missed by his two dogs, SallieMae and Tweedle.

After retirement, Jack found great pleasure in moving to the rural area around Adabelle Community.

He was an avid wood worker, built many outbuildings around the family home as well as furniture.

Jack was active in a variety of professional organizations and was past president of Georgia Chapter International Association of Personnel in Employment Security. He was instrumental in forming Statesboro Noon Lions Club and went on to become district governor for Georgia Lions District 18 B and council chair for Georgia Lions Clubs International.

He was awarded the International Melvin Jones Fellowship on six occasions.

Jack and Evelyn travelled extensively after retirement. At first, they travelled around Georgia, then 38 of the United States, as well as in Europe, Asia, Canada and Mexico.

Jack was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, and a celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Pittman Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating.

Prior to the service, the family will receive visitors beginning at 10 a.m. in the parlor.

Jack’s family appreciates the excellent care provided by Ogeechee Area Hospice. They made it possible for him to remain at home in the place he loved until he peacefully left his earthly life.

Jack’s life motto was “faith, family, friends then finances”.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; Pittman Park United Methodist Church Reach Fund, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Fixing the ‘Boro, 915 East Inman Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





