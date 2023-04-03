Obituary - Iver Alice (Cox) Brinson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Iver Alice (Cox) Brinson, age 84, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at home with her family.

The Coffee County native lived in Bulloch County the majority of her life.

Her employment record included JP Stevens, Braswell Foods and many years at Walmart.

Mrs. Brinson was of the Baptist faith and was a faithful member of Statesboro Bible Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vernia (Snipes) Cox Brinson; and father, Willie Cox; a sister, Patricia Price; and brother, Wayne Brinson; her husband, Thomas Charles Brinson; and son, Johnny Brinson.

Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Gail Hart (Alan) and Mary Youngblood (Billy); and one son and daughter-in-law, Kenny Brinson (Shayne), all of Statesboro, Ga. She is also survived by her sisters, Dorothy Taylor of Metter, Ga.; and Jaunell Esclante of Oceanside, Calif.; as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro followed by a graveside service and burial at Bennett Brinson Family Cemetery in Jenkins County.

The graveside service will begin at noon and will be officiated by Pastor Chris Holden.

Pallbearers will be Tom Brinson, Jona Faust, Jordon Smith, Danny Brinson, Kyle Rovansek and Jody Rogers.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro Bible Baptist Church Building Fund, 889 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Statesboro Herald, April 3, 2023

