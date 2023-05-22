Obituary - Irma Martinez Mendoza

Irma Martinez Mendoza of Statesboro passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.

Mrs. Martinez was born the daughter of Francisco Maria and Maria Mendoza.

She began her life in Mexico, but then moved to the United States when she was a young girl. She has spent most of her time in the U.S., a part of the Statesboro community.

Mrs. Martinez was a very strong, independent and hard-working woman. She loved her family very much and to them she was their protector.

In her free time, she enjoyed spending time watching TV, especially action and sci-fi shows, and she also enjoyed gardening.

She was a great cook and everyone loved her tamales.

She is preceded in death by her father, Francisco Martinez Maria.

Surviving are her daughter, Andrea Martinez; son, David Gonzalez Martinez; mother, Maria Mendoza; sisters, Dalia Martinez Mendoza and Antonia Martinez Mendoza; brothers, Alejandro Martinez Mendoza, Sergio Martinez Mendoza, Juan Antonio Martinez Mendoza; and a grandchild, Sebastian Flores Martinez.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6 until 8 o’clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

The funeral mass will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9 o’clock in the morning at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Statesboro, Georgia. Interment will follow at Lake Cemetery in Metter, Ga.

The family would like to specially thank Linda Rushing, Bryan Burke, Heather McNeal, Tommy Sisson, Pam and Brett Lanier, Laura Newton, Kathy Nelson and Pam Averitt for all their support during this time.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 23, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.