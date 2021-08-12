Obituary - Iris G. Graham

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. -- Iris G. Graham, 89, formerly of Metter/Excelsior, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by family and loving friends.For the full obituary, please see lane-southcrestchapel.com.Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Iris’ life Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel, Lane Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.Statesboro Herald, August 12, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.





